Hameed M A Kalvathi

Galaxy S10e Phone Case - Mesh Model

Hameed M A Kalvathi
Hameed M A Kalvathi
  • Save
Galaxy S10e Phone Case - Mesh Model illustration design renderings cad model cad design 3d model 3d cad graphic design 3d
Download color palette

We designed this model, 3d printed it and gave it to one of our team member who uses this phone. IT WAS A PERFECT FIT!!!
Connect us at UPWORK for such design works, at: https://bit.ly/3wefofs

Hameed M A Kalvathi
Hameed M A Kalvathi

More by Hameed M A Kalvathi

View profile
    • Like