Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vectjoy

Chess - Colorful Modern Corporate Brand Identity Design

Vectjoy
Vectjoy
  • Save
Chess - Colorful Modern Corporate Brand Identity Design monogram logo agency business logo logo mark logotype minimalist logo minimal logo modern logo vector logo illustration design corporate logo colorful logo branding design branding chess board chess piece chess logo chess
Download color palette

Chess - Colorful Modern Corporate Brand Identity Design (FOR SALE)
Please let me know your opinions.
Thank you so much.

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗺𝗲:-
📩 vectjoy@gmail.com
👉 Whatsapp: +88 01815929569
𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂

Vectjoy
Vectjoy

More by Vectjoy

View profile
    • Like