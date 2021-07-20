Shakuro Graphics

Finance Management Icons

Finance Management Icons icon iconpack iconset digital art illustration for web flat graphic banking wallet bank icons management finance illustrator vector shakuro design art illustration
These stylish customizable graphics are great for landing pages, apps, or presentations connected to any financial topic. The set of vector icons are great for business websites, banking services, saving apps, and lots more.
It is so easy to change the colors of any element inside these icons using Figma, Sketch, or Adobe XD to match the palette of your branding.
Illustrate your business processes with a stylish and professional graphic design!

Creating illustrations & graphics that capture.
