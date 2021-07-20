Finance Management Icons

These stylish customizable graphics are great for landing pages, apps, or presentations connected to any financial topic. The set of vector icons are great for business websites, banking services, saving apps, and lots more.

It is so easy to change the colors of any element inside these icons using Figma, Sketch, or Adobe XD to match the palette of your branding.

Illustrate your business processes with a stylish and professional graphic design!

Have a project in mind? Contact us.

Follow us on Behance