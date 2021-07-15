Ivan Lao

«TEP» Pizza Delivery App

Ivan Lao
Ivan Lao
  • Save
«TEP» Pizza Delivery App third eye pies food delivery pizza delivery delivery app ios app design e-commerce uxui design mobile app design figma
Download color palette

This is a Pizza Delivery App. The App was designed for the American restaurant «Third Eye Pies». The clients have different options, they can reserve pizza and pickup them at the comfortable time at the nearest restaurant or order delivery. The app was designed for iOS and Android.

I'll be so grateful for your likes and comments =)

Ivan Lao
Ivan Lao

More by Ivan Lao

View profile
    • Like