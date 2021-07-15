🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Today The Tour de France peloton will pass over Col Du Tourmalet, a mythical mountain pass in the French Pyrenees. The legendary climb to the top at 2115 meters above sea level is classified as ”hors catégorie”, the hardest climbing classification rank. With an average grade of 7,5% that goes on for 17km the name, which literally means ”Bad detour”, seems very fitting.