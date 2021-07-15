Home Decoration App Design

Buy home decor stuff and other decoration items from our newly designed intuitive home decoration app.

Here we used a simple user interface with a clean background to present items to catch the customers’ attention. The app allows visitors to explore decorating items through various categories like lamps, frames, vases etc.

The “Popular this week” category inspires users to explore more trendy decorating items. The whole app interface is super clean so users can see every detail of each item.

It’s a great eCommerce app example where the design helps to create a very cheerful feeling.

Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator

