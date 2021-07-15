Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fiifi Dzansi

Boss Penguin

Fiifi Dzansi
Fiifi Dzansi
Boss Penguin adobe illustrator character illustrator colorful art art vector art vector digital illustration editorial editorial illustration drawing colors pop art artwork illustration graphic design
An illustration for my blog with the title: Great Ideas Are Sold With Guts. The illustration is made to exude confidence and the will to do good.

Fiifi Dzansi
Fiifi Dzansi

