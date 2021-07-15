Raksha Patidar

DAILYUI CHALLENGE - Login Page #Dailyui #Day1 #001

Raksha Patidar
Raksha Patidar
  • Save
DAILYUI CHALLENGE - Login Page #Dailyui #Day1 #001 001 day1 dailyui challenge dailyui ui userinterfacedesign
Download color palette

I registered for Dailyui challenge and my first challenge is to design a login page. #Dailyuichallenge #Dailyui #Day1 #001

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Raksha Patidar
Raksha Patidar

More by Raksha Patidar

View profile
    • Like