Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Raksha Patidar

Food Delivery App

Raksha Patidar
Raksha Patidar
  • Save
Food Delivery App app design fooddeliveryapp uxdesign ui userinterfacedesign
Download color palette

I was scrolling through food delivery apps then I found a problem that not all users can easily understand and read a 10 line paragraph about its ingredients and rating. Therefore, I tried to design a food delivery app that will let you know the ingredients, price, ratings easily.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Raksha Patidar
Raksha Patidar

More by Raksha Patidar

View profile
    • Like