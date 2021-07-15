Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Richie Mahfud Ahmed Sambora

Login Page Dashboard

Richie Mahfud Ahmed Sambora
Richie Mahfud Ahmed Sambora
  • Save
Login Page Dashboard login page ui
Download color palette

Hello Guys

This appl is intended for Login page of Picasso Grand Hotel to monitor transactions, points and accommodate complaints.
Designing with Solid Color Blue

What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!
______________________________
We are available for new projects
📪 Email: richiesambora9029@gmail.com
😀 Instagram: sambooora

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Richie Mahfud Ahmed Sambora
Richie Mahfud Ahmed Sambora

More by Richie Mahfud Ahmed Sambora

View profile
    • Like