Oleg Glushenko

Finance Landing Page

Oleg Glushenko
Oleg Glushenko
Hire Me
  • Save
Finance Landing Page web app financial services banking website finance mobile banking product page financial technology design ux ui landing bank bank app card hand payment banking credit card wallet
Finance Landing Page web app financial services banking website finance mobile banking product page financial technology design ux ui landing bank bank app card hand payment banking credit card wallet
Finance Landing Page web app financial services banking website finance mobile banking product page financial technology design ux ui landing bank bank app card hand payment banking credit card wallet
Download color palette
  1. NadroBank Dribbble.mp4
  2. 01.png
  3. 02.png
  4. 03.png

Have a project idea? I am available for new projects:
mail: curse28pro@gmail.com,
Telegram | Instagram | Behance

Hey guys! 👋

I am currently working on a project for a new banking service. The main goal of the site is to attract new customers to issue their debit cards

It was necessary to display the main advantages and statistics of the new banking service - so that the user instantly understands what is the benefit for him

As a result, we successfully solved this problem and got a wonderful design.

Write your comments, I would like to hear your thoughts.
❤️

Oleg Glushenko
Oleg Glushenko
Digital designer. Design that works for business
Hire Me

More by Oleg Glushenko

View profile
    • Like