Shakuro

Lonely Walls App

Shakuro
Shakuro
Hire Us
  • Save
Lonely Walls App application art works user interface interface ecommerce platform artists art outlet ecommerce art marketplace mobile app design ios design app shakuro ux ui
Lonely Walls App application art works user interface interface ecommerce platform artists art outlet ecommerce art marketplace mobile app design ios design app shakuro ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Lonely Wall App 2.png
  2. Lonely Wall App 1.png

Woo-hoo! Showing you some work we did for Lonely Walls — a great project and a great fine art marketplace and networking platform.

The mobile app was part of the process. It’s a versatile product: an authentic art outlet for business owners, a discovery platform and a shop for collectors, a network and an e-commerce platform for artists.

View the full project presentation on Behance.

Shakuro
Shakuro
Helping brands defy.
Hire Us

More by Shakuro

View profile
    • Like