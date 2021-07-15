🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Mountain - Beautiful Handwritten Font, from Victorytype Studio, is a handwritten font, suitable for any projects such as: logos, branding projects, homeware designs, product packaging, mugs, quotes, posters, shopping bags, t-shirts, book covers, name card, invitation cards, greeting cards, label, photography, watermark, special events, and all your other luxury projects that need a handwritten taste.
What’s Included :
Mountain (OTF/TTF/WOFF)*
Web Font
Ligature, Alternate & Swashes
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even work on Microsoft Word.
PUA Encoded Characters – Fully accessible without additional design software.
Fonts include support for 65 languages