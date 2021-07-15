axyter

e-Wallet App

axyter
axyter
  • Save
e-Wallet App analytic animation motion graphics 3d nft best2021 trend best illustration design wallet ewallet bank profile branding adobexd explore simple elegant clean
Download color palette

Hey! 👋
Don't forget to Like, and enjoy!

E-wallet is a type of electronic card which is used for transactions made online through a computer or a smartphone. Its utility is same as a credit or debit card. An E-wallet needs to be linked with the individual's bank account to make payments.
A digital wallet also known as "e-Wallet" is an electronic device, online service, or software program that allows one party to make electronic transactions with another party bartering digital currency units for goods and services.

=============================

More designs are coming soon. stay connected.
Feedback and opinion will be much appreciated.

Feel free to leave your feedback :),
Thanks for visited.

Available for a job: abdussholeh48@gmail.com

axyter
axyter

More by axyter

View profile
    • Like