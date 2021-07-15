e-Wallet App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey! 👋
Don't forget to Like, and enjoy!
E-wallet is a type of electronic card which is used for transactions made online through a computer or a smartphone. Its utility is same as a credit or debit card. An E-wallet needs to be linked with the individual's bank account to make payments.
A digital wallet also known as "e-Wallet" is an electronic device, online service, or software program that allows one party to make electronic transactions with another party bartering digital currency units for goods and services.
=============================
More designs are coming soon. stay connected.
Feedback and opinion will be much appreciated.
Feel free to leave your feedback :),
Thanks for visited.
Available for a job: abdussholeh48@gmail.com