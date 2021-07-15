🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey what's up gays ?
Today I would like to share the
Finance mobile banking app
I hope you enjoy it. 🎉
Your comments are welcome. Press the L button if you like it.
Follow me on Instagram to see more UI/UX Content.
👉 Instagram👈