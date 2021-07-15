Ely is a Cathedral city in the Isle of Ely close to Cambridge. An abbey was founded at Ely in 673, destroyed and rebuilt in 970, then later turned into a cathedral. The most celebrated feature of the cathedral is the beautiful central octagon tower. Apart from that, Ely is home to Oliver Cromwell’s House.

