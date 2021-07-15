Famous Actor In India Avinash Kuri

Avinash Kuri is famous actor in India. He has an educational qualification in bachelor of engineering in Computer Science. He worked as a software engineer in John Deere for 3 years. Besides acting in films and theatre plays he has been active in behind-the-camera work also, like assisting in direction, casting, etc. Avinash wrote that he wanted to be a soldier in the army and did not share his hidden want of becoming an actor. He completed engineering, grabbed a job, got an early promotion call, and at that very moment decided to call it quits. Acting was is his passion, and he went on to do everything he could to achieve it.

