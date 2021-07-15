🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Yuhuuu, Bonjour Traders! 👋🤑
This is my exploration about Cryptocurrency Website Exploration 📉. What do you think? Hope you like it guys. Cheers! ✨
