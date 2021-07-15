Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cryptocurrency Website Exploration 🤑

Azie Melasari for Odama
Cryptocurrency Website Exploration 🤑 dogecoin bitcoin glassmorphism cryptocurrency app clean landing page green trade app trading trade crypto app cryptocurrency crypto dark mode website design website wallet card ux ui
Yuhuuu, Bonjour Traders! 👋🤑

This is my exploration about Cryptocurrency Website Exploration 📉. What do you think? Hope you like it guys. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
We available for work together :
📩 Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
📷 Instagram : Odama Studio
👋 Figma Community : Odama Studio
🛒 UI8 : Odama

Turn your idea to design with innovative solution ✨
