Camera Safety

Camera Safety camera security simple minimal lines isometric icon digital clean business artwork color drawing creative illustration design vector art 3d
Hello everyone! For the past year, I have been working on a series of illustrations for Natix that focuses of providing smart camera solutions. I really enjoyed making them and it teached me more about isometric, also how to work with clients.

If you want to see more you can visit their page:
https://www.natix.io/

