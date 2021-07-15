Aloysius Patrimonio

Grotto Geyser @ Upper Geyser Basin Yellowstone National Park WPA

Grotto Geyser @ Upper Geyser Basin Yellowstone National Park WPA
WPA poster art of Grotto Geyser, a fountain-type geyser located in the Upper Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park, Teton County, Wyoming USA done in works project administration style.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
