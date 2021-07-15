Chad Culbertson

Frothy the Yellow Snowman

Chad Culbertson
Chad Culbertson
  • Save
Frothy the Yellow Snowman character graphic design snowman holidays christmas vector illustration
Download color palette

Wanting cooler weather brought on this abomination of an idea. I thought it would make a nice book cover.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Chad Culbertson
Chad Culbertson

More by Chad Culbertson

View profile
    • Like