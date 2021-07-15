Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bella Italia Delivery app

Hello Dribbble Mates,

Sharing an application design concept for local restaurant online delivery. You can order your favourite food, compare prices and reviews. Presenting basket, home screen and details page.

More are coming soon …

More are coming soon … Follow me for more update.

Press "L" to show your love 🖤

Have a project? I am available for a new challenge. Drop a line at fatimakurbanova1331@gmail.com

