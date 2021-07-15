Site Kashanshenas

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I have a new work called "Kashan Shenas" that I have implemented.
This design is related to the bookstore and library system and its implementation has been done with WordPress.
I'm very excited to share my work with you.
You can follow me on social media and contact me to request an order.
Site:
https://asensive.com
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/mohammadshateri.dev
Linkedin:
www.linkedin.com/in/mohammadshateri