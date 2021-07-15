Ahmad Fawaid
Ranumo

Call Center Analytics

Ahmad Fawaid
Ranumo
Ahmad Fawaid for Ranumo
Hire Us
  • Save
Call Center Analytics uiux minimal clean icon business phone service phone system conference calling call recording software call monitoring software call center chart statistic app design web app company finance real estate dashboard analytics ui design
Call Center Analytics uiux minimal clean icon business phone service phone system conference calling call recording software call monitoring software call center chart statistic app design web app company finance real estate dashboard analytics ui design
Download color palette
  1. Call Center Analytics@2x.png
  2. Call Center Analytics 2@2x.png

Here's my frist shot for our team, Call Center Analytics exploration.

Enjoy 🤙

🔥 Get our latest UI Kit

Source of icons (Navigation Panel) : Google Icons

----------

Have a challenging project ?
Share us the detail to helloranumo@gmail.com

Need a quick response?
Chat on Skype

Ranumo
Ranumo
Product Design Studio: SaaS, B2B. Mobile & Web Design
Hire Us

More by Ranumo

View profile
    • Like