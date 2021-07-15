🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Here
Exotic Club Night Flyer is a photoshop print flyer template for rather exotic, tropical night, event , themed eve, night out, club party, summer or seasonal bash, dj mix, basically anything related to clubs and parties, especially when it comes to exotic or tropical themes or regional asian community party or exotic fashion indeed
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.
model NOT included
Used Fonts:
Kenyan Coffee:
https://www.dafont.com/kenyan-coffee.font
Hessticc:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/hessthicc/
Montserrat Bold:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat
Size
5.8x5.8