Koichi Watanabe

DailyUI 075 | Pre-Order

Koichi Watanabe
Koichi Watanabe
DailyUI 075 | Pre-Order ux ui pre order
Hello dribbblers.
This is the design of my daily UI.
I created a concept page for AirPods Pro black color products♠️
Many Apple fans are waiting for the black color...
Hope you like this.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Koichi Watanabe
Koichi Watanabe

