Lipon Pro

Eid in a hospital

Lipon Pro
Lipon Pro
Hire Me
  • Save
Eid in a hospital islamic muslims celebration hospital eid eid mubarak digitalart illustrator vector flat illustration
Eid in a hospital islamic muslims celebration hospital eid eid mubarak digitalart illustrator vector flat illustration
Eid in a hospital islamic muslims celebration hospital eid eid mubarak digitalart illustrator vector flat illustration
Download color palette
  1. inbound7492080801878381482.jpg
  2. inbound6655814068259337506.jpg
  3. inbound1164874214414172909.jpg

Sharing joy with ailing people is a positive thing. It can reduce the distress of a patient. Though such kind of visiting helps them in early recovery, we must avoid these in this pandemic situation.

Lipon Pro
Lipon Pro
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Lipon Pro

View profile
    • Like