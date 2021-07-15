Alt Album Cover Art for Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This album was so incredibly inspiring, wow. Photographed pretty much each and every sticker individually. (All stickers pulled from Issue 6 of the Ban.do sticker book.)
Curious to see more? Check out these links below:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bellacamposdesign/
Website: https://bellacampos.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bella-campos-364989174/
Hope you enjoy! :)