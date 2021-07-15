Fruits Ninja Logo Design Concept

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello creative buddy's 👋
What do you think about this concept?
Leave a comment.
Hit the Love if you like this concept and don't forget to follow me. :)
Send project inquiries here:
Email 📧: hellonasir.u2@gmail.com
Chat with me 💬 Skype
Follow me
Behance | Instagram