Lijin G Samuel

Ecommerce Furniture App

Lijin G Samuel
Lijin G Samuel
  • Save
Ecommerce Furniture App modern minimal ui ux graphic design ios chair cart ecommerce furniture trivandrum technopark adobe xd ux design ui
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,
Today I would like to share this Furniture Product App, I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

Lijin G Samuel
Lijin G Samuel

More by Lijin G Samuel

View profile
    • Like