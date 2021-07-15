🧾 LenShop landing page design concept. LenShop helps people to locate nearby best eyeglass shops. And also, offer in-house custom-made eyeglasses at an affordable price rate.

📚 Typography - Inter(Heading, subheading, paragraph, and subtitle) typeface is popular and easy to read. The Inter typeface family. Inter is a typeface carefully crafted & designed for computer screens. Inter features a tall x-height to aid in the readability of mixed-case and lower-case text.

🌈 Colors - Yellow(symbolizes happiness, joy, and energy), and Black(symbolizes elegance, power, and formality)

👉You need a second to show some love by tapping the ❤ button and give valuable feedback.

Peace 😉!

🎉 Portfolio:

Behance: https://www.behance.net/suvamp

Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/suvamprasad

📞 Work-related queries contact me through:

Email: suvamprasad5@gmail.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/suvamuxui

Twitter: https://twitter.com/suvamprasad2

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/suvamprasad