Lenshop Landing Page

Lenshop Landing Page ecommerce landing page clean minimal modern ui ux uiux web design web vector typography lettering uidesign ui design simple website black branding layout
🧾 LenShop landing page design concept. LenShop helps people to locate nearby best eyeglass shops. And also, offer in-house custom-made eyeglasses at an affordable price rate.

📚 Typography - Inter(Heading, subheading, paragraph, and subtitle) typeface is popular and easy to read. The Inter typeface family. Inter is a typeface carefully crafted & designed for computer screens. Inter features a tall x-height to aid in the readability of mixed-case and lower-case text.

🌈 Colors - Yellow(symbolizes happiness, joy, and energy), and Black(symbolizes elegance, power, and formality)

