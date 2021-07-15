Srivathson Thyagarajan

Flash Message #2

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Hire Me
  • Save
Flash Message #2 lost connection kite art message flash illustration vector concept design dailyuichallenge
Download color palette

Day #15 of 30
Here, I have designed flash messages that inform the user that their connection is broken or not and have given an illustration in the form of kite string.

Like it? Press L for like and leave a comment if you think we can be creative when it comes to displaying flash messages.

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
Hire Me

More by Srivathson Thyagarajan

View profile
    • Like