GKA a creative agency

Rebranding a Storied Lakeside Resort

GKA a creative agency
GKA a creative agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Rebranding a Storied Lakeside Resort vector logo branding design
Rebranding a Storied Lakeside Resort vector logo branding design
Rebranding a Storied Lakeside Resort vector logo branding design
Rebranding a Storied Lakeside Resort vector logo branding design
Download color palette
  1. 5-May-CaseStudyBanner-1500x1140-mockup-MP.jpg
  2. 6-May-CaseStudyBanner-1500x1140-mockup-Chianti.jpg
  3. 7-May-CaseStudyBanner-1500x1140-mockup-RoundIsland.jpg
  4. 8-May-CaseStudyBanner-1500x1140-mockup-Bistro.jpg

Traveling has the unique ability to stop time, but it's rare that you find a place specifically created for that purpose. On an island where relaxation is a priority and no cars are allowed, we invite you into the brand repositioning for an iconic lakeside retreat and its four restaurants on Mackinac Island, Michigan.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
GKA a creative agency
GKA a creative agency
30+ Years of Creativity
Hire Me

More by GKA a creative agency

View profile
    • Like