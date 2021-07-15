🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi There,
It is the concept of Watch order UI. The user must be selected their favourite watch brand and purchase the watch also . that UI is also made for user friendly.
Hope you all like it !!
Eager to hear your thoughts and comments! Feel free to share your views on this.
Press "L" if you like it.
Available for crafting your ideas.
Instagram : www.instagram.com/jyotiprakash_sahoo/
Thanks !
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.