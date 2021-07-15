Slinkshot - Gamers Social Media Platform

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello lads! 🌻
Slinkshot is the first all-in-one social media platform for gamers. It allows gamers to view short clips and streams, join communities and events, and even buy gaming products. Thanks for checking out!
I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comment section.
Wanna create something great? Feel free to share your thoughts through my e-mail.
📧 : aliffirdaus@petaniweb.com
Cheers!