Slinkshot - Gamers Social Media Platform

Slinkshot - Gamers Social Media Platform app dark uiuxdesign ux ui design
Hello lads! 🌻

Slinkshot is the first all-in-one social media platform for gamers. It allows gamers to view short clips and streams, join communities and events, and even buy gaming products. Thanks for checking out!

I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comment section.

Wanna create something great? Feel free to share your thoughts through my e-mail.

📧 : aliffirdaus@petaniweb.com

Cheers!

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
