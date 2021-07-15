Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
COVID 19 + Mobile App - UI/UX Design

COVID 19 + Mobile App - UI/UX Design
Hi friends 🖐,
This is
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Healthcare App This is a project completed as part of UI - UX design. How about you?
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Thankyou !!

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Thenujan thenu

