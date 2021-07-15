New E-Commerce Capabilities for a Historic Paint Manufacturer

In 1960, Thomas P. McCormick founded McCormick Paints with a passion for great customer experience, leadership, and quality paint products and services. Today, McCormick Paints has grown into the largest family-owned paint manufacturer in the Mid-Atlantic.

Over a year and a half ago, we helped McCormick Paints revolutionize the market with the successful launch of their same-day delivery service, Paint Dash. Now, we’re helping McCormick Paints usher in a new era of online shopping for paint products and supplies.