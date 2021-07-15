GKA a creative agency

Craftmark Homes' Website Overhaul

GKA a creative agency
GKA a creative agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Craftmark Homes' Website Overhaul logo design app branding ui ux
Download color palette

Over nearly 30 years, Craftmark Homes has delivered more than 8,000 new luxury homes throughout the greater Washington, DC Metro area. Looking for a deeper connection to their homebuyers, Craftmark Homes reached out to GKA for a website redesign. In the five months after launching a new website, we’ve been able to achieve a 20% yearly increase in website traffic while giving prospects the power to choose their own lifestyle.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
GKA a creative agency
GKA a creative agency
30+ Years of Creativity
Hire Me

More by GKA a creative agency

View profile
    • Like