satish gangaiah

K RIDE : S M A R T - 2

satish gangaiah
satish gangaiah
  • Save
K RIDE : S M A R T - 2 ui logo branding motion graphics graphic design animation
Download color palette

K RIDE
Campaign: SMART(Acronym)

This illustration project was for the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited's, Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP).

This illustration was used for the promotional campaigns and adopted in the company's collaterals. It was a great experience and honour to work and this project.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
satish gangaiah
satish gangaiah

More by satish gangaiah

View profile
    • Like