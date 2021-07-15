Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Covid Match App

Covid Match App interactive pink blue purple android app design uiux app design uidesign uigame matchgame covid
Covid Match is an Interactive Education mobile application that can help provide solutions to users to equip themselves with knowledge regarding covid-19 which is packaged in the form of a game.

