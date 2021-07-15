Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Александра А.

#20 Location Tracker

Александра А.
Александра А.
#20 Location Tracker design reserve journey location tracker app ui figma
Daily UI. Concept.
Application for travelers to the reserve. It is enough to choose a route and follow it using the navigator.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Александра А.
Александра А.

