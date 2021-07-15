Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yuforia App

Yuforia App
Yuforia App is that mobile application act as a place to work and be creative for art connoisseurs and workers.

During a pandemic, art workers are a group entering into precarious livelihoods. Apart from art workers, art connoisseurs too enjoy art for entertainment who idolizes one of the art workers can't see it in person.

