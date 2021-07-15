Zenback Logo Design: Letter Z + Cashback

Logo design for Zenback. Zenback is an app that helps you save money with cashback, reward points, coupons, earn gift cards, etc. The concept combines the letter z + cashback into a modern app logo mark. Let me know your thoughts about this logo in the comments.

