fusioncrafts

Happy Renter Application Landing Page

fusioncrafts
fusioncrafts
Happy Renter Application Landing Page
Hello dribbblers!
This is the Rental Application Landing page design. The goal is to have a really simple and clean landing page that encourages the user to sign up , answer a few questions and connect their bank and start receiving offers from landlords to view apartments in the city they selected.

contact me at fusioncraftsdesign@gmail.com

fusioncrafts
fusioncrafts
Crafting awesome design experiences users love
Hire Me

