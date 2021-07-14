crypto gambling platform screens mobile dark glassmorphism

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
hi there 🖖🏼
some nice mobile sections from one of my latest project. many beautiful colorful gradients used there. i bet you don’t forget to press this ❤️ button.
