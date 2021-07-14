Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jordan Wan

Work/Life Doodles

Jordan Wan
Jordan Wan
Hire Me
  • Save
Work/Life Doodles illustration doodles kids children pandemic caregivers artists work-life balance
Download color palette

Illustrations I designed for a program that helped to support artist/caregivers during the pandemic.

Jordan Wan
Jordan Wan
Jordan Wan UX/UI Designer
Hire Me

More by Jordan Wan

View profile
    • Like