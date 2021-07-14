Bounce | Social Media Concept

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Bounce.
A social media concept app
Designed in Adobe illustrator!
See this shot and many more as there made, and have a chance to suggest names, changes ect in my online community!
join here! https://discord.gg/4FrSRqDtS4
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Photos credit to Unsplash, i take no credit for the images