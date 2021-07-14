Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brotherhood - Brush Script Font

Brotherhood - Brush Script Font branding candy logo business design font
Brotherhood - Brush Script Font
Hello Dribbblers!
This is one of our fonts, are you familiar with this font? This font is used by one of the quirky candy companies, Sour Strip.

Visit our website to see more fonts.

Follow our for more cool asset on Instagram, Facebook, Behance or visit our Website

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
