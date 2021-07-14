Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Falls, n°5 (Acrylic)

Falls, n°5 (Acrylic) chute nature montmorency waterfalls quebec impressionist forest water rocks acrylic illustration landscape painting fineart painting
Falls, n°5 (acrylic painting on 30,5 x 30,5 x 0,3 cm canvas board)

Shaped by time, a rocky house of cards with multiple crevices now forces the current to take a narrow passage, dominated by a few intrepid trunks.

