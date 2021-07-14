Mikaelgultom

Lion Warior Illustration

Lion Warior Illustration clothing knigth warrior lion animal sketch drawing vector illustrator illustration
Hello
My project is a digital illustration work with the concept of an Lion Warrior
Contact me if you need illustration

mikaelgultom08@gmail.com or
instagram.com/mikael.gultom/

I hope you like it!
Have a nice day, thank you :)

