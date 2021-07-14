Lion Warior Illustration

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello
My project is a digital illustration work with the concept of an Lion Warrior
Contact me if you need illustration
mikaelgultom08@gmail.com or
instagram.com/mikael.gultom/
I hope you like it!
Have a nice day, thank you :)